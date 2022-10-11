UrduPoint.com

National Kisan Conference To Be Held In Next Week

Published October 11, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Ministry of National Food Security and Research in collaboration with Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) is all set to organize National Kisan Conference for bringing together all the relevant stakeholders to deliberate upon the ways and means to uplift agriculture and livestock sector in the country.

A day-long event is scheduled to be held during next week, which would attended by the top officials from the Federal and provincial governments, field extension departments and non-governmental organizations working for the development of agriculture sector, said an senior official of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that the representatives of different farmers' associations, progressive growers, research scientists and members of academia would also participate in the conference and provide their policy input to compile a comprehensive strategy for the restoration and development of agriculture sector.

A package of incentives for the revival of agriculture sector would also be unveiled in the conference, besides the event would also make deliberations on the emerging challenges posed after catastrophic floods and torrential rains in the country, he said.

A scheme for the provision of certified seeds of wheat crop would also be discussed and considered by taking all the provincial governments on board, particularly ensuring free of cost seeds for seasonal crop in worst flood affected districts to maximize sowing during Rabi season, he added.

He further informed that besides all other incentives, the minimum support price of wheat, which is major cash crop and vital source of staple food in the country would also be announced to encourage the farmers to bring maximum area under wheat sowing.

The conference would also discuss and consider the demands of farming community in order to make the agriculture sector as an profit oriented and ensure appropriate rate of returns to them for their produces and maintain food safety and security in the country.

The event is of vital significance after post-floods scenario to revive and develop local agriculture sector on modern lines for enhancing per-acre output of all major and minor crops and bringing them at par with international standards to meet with growing domestic dietary requirements as well as provision of industrial raw material, he added.

