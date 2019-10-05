UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Payment Systems Strategy: State Bank Of Pakistan Holds Consultative Workshop

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 11:58 PM

National Payment Systems Strategy: State Bank of Pakistan holds consultative workshop

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Saturday organized a workshop titled 'Digital Payments Reforms' in collaboration with the World Bank here at its headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Saturday organized a workshop titled 'Digital Payments Reforms' in collaboration with the World Bank here at its headquarters.

The objective of the workshop was to share the draft National Payment Systems Strategy and solicit the input of key stakeholders involved in its implementation, a SBP press release said.

The workshop was attended by senior officials from PTA, NADRA, SECP, FBR, the PM office's Strategic Reforms and Implementation Unit, Banks, Telcos, Electronic Money Institution (EMIs), PSO/PSPs and Fintechs.

SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir led the workshop, while PTA Chairman Major General (Retired) Amir Azeem Bajwa, and World Bank Country Director Illango Patchamuthu were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the workshop, Dr Reza Baqir highlighted the issues that have been longstanding and needed attention of all the stakeholders.

He emphasized the need for rapid digitization of payments in order to realize the full benefits for the economy as cash is still the preferred mode of payments for our routine and day to day activities.

He noted that the heavy reliance on cash and the limited use of digital channels reduces economic efficiency, hinders financial and economic development and impedes the goal of documenting the economy.

To address these issues, he emphasized the importance of building a modern and robust payment system in the country that enables the provision of cost effective and easily available digital financial services to the general public.

The governor shared SBP's plans for leading an aggressive adoption and implementation of the National Payment Systems Strategy in the country.

He emphasized that interoperability is key to achieving faster digitization goals.

He also informed the participants that a new faster payment gateway will be launched next year to facilitate instant transfer of funds.

He identified government payments and receipts and merchant payments to be the key elements in accelerating digitization of payments in the country.

He noted the need for reducing the high cost, especially the interchange fee in the payments industry and emphasized to all stakeholders to work collaboratively for increasing digital access points in the country.

Stakeholders who attended the meeting shared valuable suggestions for increasing the pace of digitization of payment system.

The discussion led to the identification of a number of next steps for the group.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Governor Baqir thanked the participants for their concrete and specific suggestions which would help improve the development and implementation of the National Payment Systems Strategy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Money FBR All From Government Industry Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Revival of int'l cricket means nation defeated ter ..

3 minutes ago

US senator prevented from visiting Kashmir as Indi ..

26 minutes ago

Afghan Police Detain 2 Women Over Drug Trafficking ..

26 minutes ago

AJK president for swift rehabilitation, resettleme ..

30 minutes ago

Indian, Afghan Foreign Ministries Say US-Taliban P ..

30 minutes ago

North Korean Chief Negotiator Says It Depends on U ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.