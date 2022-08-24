National productivity master plan to promote competitiveness in markets

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said that "National Productivity Master Plan" is a landmark initiative which may help reorient the requirement of the current era of competitiveness both in the domestic and global markets.

National Productivity Master Plan also supports export sectors in enhancing competitiveness and yielding a higher productivity culture in the country said while addressing an "Interim Review Workshop on National Productivity Master Plan for Pakistan" organized by the National Productivity Organization(NPO) here.

Rana Ihsan said that to deliver the vision of the Ministry of Industry and Production "to achieve efficient, sustainable and inclusive industrial development", the organizations are playing an active role.

He said that NPO is solely responsible for productivity and quality enhancement in Pakistan adding that NPO is facilitating to complement and strengthen the Ministry's mandate through its vision "economically productive and globally competitive Pakistan".

In order to improve the competitiveness, there is an immediate need to work on relevant indicators as with current performance, Pakistan cannot ideally complete and fetch a good share in the international market. To examine the current productivity indicators of Pakistan across the key industrial sectors and to improve those to achieve sustainable productivity and economic growth, NPO Pakistan acquired the support of the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Japan in developing a National Productivity Master Plan which will provide a strategic framework for Productivity enhancement in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan's economy is facing a downfall and to survive with this challenge, MOI&P is already in the process of understanding various rapid industrial transformation initiatives during this hard time.

Improving industrial competitiveness by commencing National Productivity Master Plan is one of such initiatives with the objective to draw a strategic framework and action plan for the reversal of economy by doubling up the National Productivity of Pakistan through strategies drafted by the Korean Development Institute (KDI) includes vibrant industrial innovation, up-gradation of infrastructure, and better public governance.

He hoped that through your active participation, provoking feedback and sharing of international experience by the KDI team would definitely help us to draw a comprehensive and consensus based National Productivity Master Plan having short term, medium term interventions and long-term vision for the betterment and economic road map leading towards economic prosperity of our Nation.

Development of the National Productivity Master Plan will lead Pakistan to improve productivity in all facets of the key economic sectors including agriculture, service and industry to achieve global competitiveness, raise its ranking in global indexes, and ensure that these gains are sustainable over the long run. It will also enhance overall labour productivity in general and in specific sectors as well.

Government of Pakistan is already in the process of developing the national program for targeted productivity enhancement, which comprises measuring sectoral/ cluster-based productivity with ultimate target of Productivity Based Incentive Package.

Ministry of Industry, NPO, Planning Commission and key Stakeholders are involved in designing these cross cutting initiatives of the government i.e. 3 Years Rolling Growth Strategy (3YRGS) and Turn Around Pakistan.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Industries, Flt. Lt. (Retd) Iftikhar Ali Sahoo deliberated that it was encouraging to see such a diverse representation of professionals including industry, academia, researchers, and public sector and crosscutting leadership.

National Productivity Master Plan will foster change and transformation in the overall development scenario of Pakistan and to create new opportunities by utilizing our strengths, he added.

Pakistan's untapped potential will provide room for optimism that Pakistan could emerge as a great nation and economic power if resources are generated, managed and used efficiently.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry said that it is worth indicating that two other APO member countries namely Bangladesh and Vietnam, in the recent past, got their National Productivity Master Plan developed, as desired by the top leadership of their countries, with assistance of the APO, Japan.

The plan will provide a strategic framework required to enhance productivity in Pakistan.

He said that the organization is working on a Productivity Measurement system resulting in Productivity linked wages. It is pertinent to mention here that the National Productivity Master Plan will lead to the next phase of NPO's Productivity Movement "Improving Competitiveness through Sustainable National Productivity (SNP).