National Savings Announces Reduction In Profit Rates
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2024 | 11:58 PM
Profit rate for the Sarwa Islamic Term Account has been reduced by 1.22% to 16.36%
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13rd, 2024) The National Savings has announced a decrease in profit rates for its various savings schemes, with reductions ranging from 0.03% to 1.22%.
The profit rate for the Sarwa Islamic Term Account has been reduced by 1.22% to 16.36%. For the Sarwa Islamic Savings Account, the rate has been lowered by 1% to 18%.
Similarly, the profit rate on Short-Term Savings Certificates has decreased by 0.68% to 17.2%, and the rate for Special Savings Certificates and Special Savings Accounts has been reduced by 0.3% to 15.5%.
The profit rate on Regular Income Certificates has been cut by 12 basis points to 14.52%. Experts believe that this reduction in rates may signal a potential further decrease in interest rates in the upcoming monetary policy.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Space technology essential for socio-economic stability of country: Ahsan Iqbal4 hours ago
-
Gold price reaches an all-time high4 hours ago
-
NPO Pakistan, APO Japan concludes successful international workshop on strategic marketing5 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 315 more points5 hours ago
-
CCP approves two acquisitions in packaging, renewable energy sectors6 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.2,900 to Rs.265,9006 hours ago
-
SECP extends Companies Regularization Scheme7 hours ago
-
SPI witnesses nominal increase of 0.01%8 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights delays and cost escalation in Diamer Basha Dam Project9 hours ago
-
PARC introduced 10 high-yielding pulses seed varieties during current year10 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes13 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates13 hours ago