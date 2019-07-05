National Savings collects Rs 410 bn by end of FY2018-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved a net target of Rs 410 billion by June 30, as compared to last year's collection of Rs 155 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved a net target of Rs 410 billion by June 30, as compared to last year's collection of Rs 155 billion.

The total savings held by the CDNS stood at Rs 1,150 billion by June 30, while the directorate had Rs 774 billion by the same date, a year ago, a senior official of the CDNS told APP here on Friday.

Due to the rationalization of CDNS certificates' rates, the directorate has collected more savings than expected; therefore CDNS revised its target upward from Rs 224 to 324 billion for FY 2018-19.

The official said the CDNS notified the upward revision in the profit rates for various saving certificates, which has been applicable from June 1, increasing the trend among the people of investing more in the CDNS.

"The instant revision was made in the backdrop of current market scenario and in accordance with the government's policy to provide a market-based competitive rate of return to the investors of National Savings", the official said.

He said, as per the notification issued by the Federal government, the new rates for Defense Savings Certificate, Special Saving Certificate, Regular Income Certificate, Savings Accounts, Shuhada Family Welfare Account have been revised upward at an average of 12.47 percent, 11.40 percent, 12 percent, 8.5 percent,14.28 percent, respectively.

The official said the profit rate of return for specialized savings schemes like "Bahbood Savings Certificates" and "Pensioners' Benefit Account" has also been revised upward and fixed at 14.28 percent respectively in order to provide a safety net to specialized segments of the society.

/395