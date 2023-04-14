National Task Force on Artificial Intelligence formed for national development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday formed a 15-member National Task Force (NTF) on Artificial Intelligence (IA) aimed at achieving the required goals of national development.

"The key objective of the (NTF) is to develop a 10-year roadmap for accelerated adoption of AI in the business, development, governance, education, and healthcare sectors," a news release said.

The NTF would comprise experts in artificial intelligence as well as representatives from the government and private sectors.

The Planning Minister emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence for progress in the near future, saying "It (AI) will bring transformative changes in the fields of economy, governance, and education." He said the NTF was aimed at harnessing the power of AI for Pakistan's development and growth while ensuring that the benefits were accessible to all segments of society.

Professor Iqbal said establishing the NTF was part of the government's commitment to embracing its potential to transform the country's economic landscape positively.

In 2018, the PML-N government had set up the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence. "By investing in AI, Pakistan can unlock new opportunities for growth and development and improve the lives of its citizens," said the minister.

The minister emphasized the crucial role of AI in driving economic growth and development for Pakistan.

"The integration of AI in our governance, healthcare, and education systems has the potential to revolutionize these sectors and bring about significant progress," he added.

The minister pointed out that from improving decision-making processes to personalized medical treatments and enhancing learning experiences, AI could offer solutions that were previously unattainable.