National Tourism Strategy 2020-2030 On The Anvil

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 03:30 PM

National Tourism Strategy 2020-2030 on the anvil

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will soon launch a ten-year road-map to invigorate tourism industry which has been striving during several decades, to ensure maximum utilization of its huge resources for sustained economic growth, poverty alleviation and reduced social inequalities.

"The strategy would be rolled out soon as Prime Minister Imran Khan has okayed National tourism strategy (2020-2030) in a recent meeting to harness the sector's potential under a multi-pronged strategy," said a senior officer of PTDC.

Talking to APP, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, after coming into the power, had assigned this task to PTDC to prepare a comprehensive strategy by engaging tourism experts of public and private sectors.

The official said the strategy was guided by a vision (2020-2030) that envisages: A mature, sustainable and responsible tourism industry contributing significantly to the economic development of Pakistan and the quality of life of all her people, primarily through job creation, social inclusion and economic growth.

"The NTS would raise the industry's competitiveness and ensure maximum utilization of Pakistan's natural, cultural, historical and geographical assets." He said the salient features of the strategy included sustained economic growth, employment creation, poverty reduction, safety and security of tourists, roads and efficient transport services, comfortable and hygienic accommodation and restaurants, value shopping, efficient telecommunication services and access to quality health services.

To a query, he said a policy framework at national level was need of hour to implement future action plans with regard to the tourism promotion. Such steps would help create harmony among the stakeholders including public and private tourism departments at Federal and provincial level, he added.

As a part of National Tourism strategy, he said a 5-year National Tourism Strategy Action Plan (2020-2025) had also been prepared that provided a road-map for an effective implementation of the strategic efforts to boost tourism.

