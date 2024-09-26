- Home
- Business
- National Urban Planning Framework to help transform cities into engines of growth: Ahsan Iqbal
National Urban Planning Framework To Help Transform Cities Into Engines Of Growth: Ahsan Iqbal
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the National Urban Planning Framework would help transform cities into engines of growth by providing effective governance, modern planning, efficient mass transit systems and enhanced security.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the National Urban Planning Framework in Islamabad, attended by Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Qamar, Additional Secretary for Planning, members of the Planning Commission and senior officials from various departments, a news release said.
Address the meeting, the minister said the framework aimed to ensure that Pakistan’s urban centers become "livable cities" that supported sustainable development.
Highlighting the growing challenges posed by rapid urbanization and population growth, Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need for improved land management, zoning and expert urban planning to address these issues.
He underscored the importance of preventing fertile agricultural land from being unnecessarily converted into housing schemes, urging the development of comprehensive policies to safeguard these vital resources.
Furthermore, he emphasized the need to integrate climate adaptation and mitigation measures into urban planning to protect cities from climate-induced threats.
During the meeting, it was revealed that 54% of Pakistan’s urban population resides in just 21 major cities, with 34.5% concentrated in mega-cities such as Karachi and Lahore. The rapid urban expansion is contributing to the proliferation of illegal settlements and informal housing, which violate planning regulations and adversely affect city functions.
Ahsan Iqbal called for greater collaboration between the Federal and Provincial governments to make cities safer, more resilient and livable through the National Urban Planning Framework.
He highlighted the urgent need to address key urban challenges, including environmental pollution, housing shortages, and the inefficient use of land resources, which are degrading the quality of urban life.
The minister also stressed the importance of improving urban transportation systems and providing adequate facilities for pedestrians and cyclists to make cities more environmentally friendly and youth-centric.
He directed all relevant agencies to prepare a comprehensive and sustainable urban planning framework that could serve as a model for other provinces and help transform Pakistan's major cities into engines of economic growth.
Recent Stories
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules7 minutes ago
-
22,000 students complete Chinese language course from UAF: Dr Iqar41 minutes ago
-
Reforms must to make current IMF programme last one: Finance Minister41 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 589 points4 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,500 Rs 277,000 per tola4 hours ago
-
Envoy for initiating exchange visits to identify areas of mutual cooperation4 hours ago
-
Agricultural & chemicals imports grew by 4.28% in 2 months5 hours ago
-
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high8 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim9 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES9 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates10 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202412 hours ago