Nationalization Of Lukoil's Refinery In Sicily Not On Agenda - Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 02:32 PM

Italy is not considering nationalization of Russian company Lukoil's ISAB oil refinery in Sicily, sources in the Economic Development Ministry told reporters on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Italy is not considering nationalization of Russian company Lukoil's ISAB oil refinery in Sicily, sources in the Economic Development Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"The issue of the nationalization of the ISAB refinery is not on the agenda.

However, there are concerns about the social impact in the area and the situation is under the close supervision of the ministry," the sources said.

Reuters has reported that Italy may temporarily nationalize the refinery if sanctions are imposed against Russia's energy sector.

