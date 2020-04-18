UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nations Granted COVID-19 Debt Relief Monitored, Must Be Transparent - World Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Nations Granted COVID-19 Debt Relief Monitored, Must Be Transparent - World Bank

Poor countries that were allowed to suspend debt payments during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have to be transparent with how they are using the relief as they are being monitored, World Bank President David Malpass said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Poor countries that were allowed to suspend debt payments during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have to be transparent with how they are using the relief as they are being monitored, World Bank President David Malpass said on Friday.

"One of the things going on with this new debt moratorium is there will be monitoring of how the governments are using the fiscal space that is created by the debt relief," Malpass told a news conference via video link. "So if a government saves money by not paying creditors, there's an expectation that they use it for health, education, economic rebuilding of jobs ... in concrete ways to help the people of their country."

Malpass said it made sense for debt recipients to be transparent as they would eventually benefit by attracting real investors.

"What I want to emphasize for us today is the value that this brings to developing countries. If they're transparent, they're much more attractive to profitable investment coming in from around the world and from private sectors around the world," he added.

On Thursday, Malpass welcomed the suspension by the G20 of the scheduled May 31 repayment of bilateral credit by nations under the International Development Association (IDA), as part of relief under the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Malpass also said the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund will be coming up with parallel programs as further relief to IDA nations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World World Bank Poor Education David Money May From Government Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

41 minutes ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

2 hours ago

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

2 hours ago

Two die, three injure in Sibi accident

13 minutes ago

NASA to Launch US Astronauts to Int'l Space Statio ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.