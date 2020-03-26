UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Foreign Ministers To Meet By Videoconference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:44 PM

NATO foreign ministers to meet by videoconference

A meeting of NATO foreign ministers scheduled for next week will be held by videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic, the alliance said on Thursday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :A meeting of NATO foreign ministers scheduled for next week will be held by videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic, the alliance said on Thursday.

The meeting set for April 2 "will be held by secure teleconference" and will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the statement said.

"Precautionary measures are in place at NATO Headquarters to limit the further spread of the COVID-19 virus, including restricted access to visitors, media and non-essential staff," the statement said.

These came following the restrictions on movement imposed by the Belgian government since March 18, the alliance added.

Stoltenberg was urged by delegations to abandon his plans to hold a physical meeting given the lockdowns and social distancing rules imposed worldwide.

The meeting will focus on the economic impact of the pandemic on allied defence budgets and the latest developments for NATO's missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Iraq Alliance March April Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber launches free collection, delivery s ..

1 minute ago

LRH arranges training camp at Police Lines on prec ..

3 minutes ago

Alibaba Co-Founder Ma Praises Russia's Assistance ..

3 minutes ago

Irshad Memon posted as DG health Sindh

3 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

3 minutes ago

Britain, eurozone face 2.0% recession this year: S ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.