NATO Ministers to Meet With Heads of Top Western Defense Companies on June 15 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) NATO defense ministers will meet with the heads of 25 leading Western defense industry manufacturers on June 15 amid bloc's continuous efforts to increase ammunition production, pan-European news website Euractiv reported on Monday citing diplomats.

Earlier in the month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Bloomberg that the bloc had invited the representatives of the defense industry to join a ministerial meeting in Brussels in June to facilitate contacts.

The meeting between defense ministers and industry representatives is expected to focus on efforts to ramp up ammunition production in the bloc amid its increasing military support for Ukraine, Euractiv said, adding, however, that no details had been given on the agenda and no concrete outcome of the meeting is expected.

Companies from the US, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Finland, Norway, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Belgium, Portugal, Romania, Croatia and Estonia will take part in the gathering. In particular, representatives from US defense giants Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin are expected to attend the meeting, Euractiv also reported.

The event will be chaired by the NATO Industrial Advisory Group rather than by Stoltenberg so as to create a direct discussion between the ministers and the industry representatives, the news website stated.