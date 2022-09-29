NATO Says Backs Investigation to Determine Causes of Nord Stream Damage

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) NATO announced on Thursday that the alliance is in favor of investigations underway to establish the causes of the gas leak incident at the damaged Nord Stream pipelines.

"The damage to the Nordstream 1 and Nordstream 2 pipelines in international waters in the Baltic Sea is of deep concern.

All currently available information indicates that this is the result of deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage. These leaks are causing risks to shipping and substantial environmental damage. We support the investigations underway to determine the origin of the damage," the alliance said in a statement.