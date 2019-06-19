UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO States Defense Budget Increases To Provoke Aggressive Military Planning - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:16 PM

NATO States Defense Budget Increases to Provoke Aggressive Military Planning - Moscow

An increase in the military budgets of NATO's European member states will provoke aggressive military planning and may lead to a cold war, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) An increase in the military budgets of NATO's European member states will provoke aggressive military planning and may lead to a cold war, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused NATO allies in Europe of under fulfilling their defense spending contributions to the alliance. In March, NATO said that just seven of its member states were meeting the commitment to ensure defense spending of at least 2 percent of GDP.

"These [increased] defense budgets will entail aggressive military planning, it will provoke aggressive rhetoric and politics, and we may find ourselves in a situation of a cold war, when we observe a symbiosis of military planning and hostile politics.

It will be very difficult to overcome it," Grushko said at a roundtable in the Russian Federation Council on legal and political aspects of Russia's external security.

The discussion about underpayment by European countries is absolutely unreasonable, since the Europeans' share in NATO budget is around 71-72 percent, he noted.

According to the diplomat, diverting resources from the needs of social development and their waste in the field of security could be a major problem for Europe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Budget Trump Alliance Lead March May From Share

Recent Stories

Tanker damaged by Iranian-linked limpet mine: US N ..

2 minutes ago

Khalifa University becomes first UAE Institution t ..

18 minutes ago

The long wait for justice: Jillani judgement confe ..

27 minutes ago

MH17 Crash Investigators Believe 4 Suspects Respon ..

14 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago

28 vehicles challaned in Sargodha

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.