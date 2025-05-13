Natural Fluid Refrigeration Centre announces expansion of services

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Isotherm Inc. is an American based leading firm providing technically advanced concepts and products for industrial refrigeration had established the Natural Fluid Refrigeration Centre (NFRC) at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

The ceremony was held in Faculty of Mechanical Engineering. attended by Dr Zahid Ayub Khan, CEO Isotherm Inc., Engr. Salim Saifullah Khan, president of GIK Institute parent body, Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), Prof Dr Syed Muhammad Hasan Zaidi, Rector GIK Institute, Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, former rector of GIK Institute, officials from Isotherm Lahore, academia of University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar and various other faculty members.

The newly expanded facility has been named ‘Ayub Green Technologies Centre’ (AGTC) and the initiative aims to broaden the centre's focus from natural fluids refrigeration to a wider range of green technologies.

NFRC, with support from American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and under the leadership of Dr. Zahid Ayub had grown into a pioneering facility in the field of industrial refrigeration and natural refrigerants. Over its operational years, it completed three major funded projects, published more than 30 international research articles, and supported multiple graduate theses.

"This centre will serve as a hub for advancing eco-friendly solutions and fostering collaboration between Isotherm, Inc. and GIK. With AGTC, GIK Institute aims to address critical environmental challenges and contribute to a greener future," Dr. Ahmad Abbas said, who is GIK focal person for AGTC.

AGTC now expands this legacy by focusing on emerging renewable technologies such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal energy systems, aiming to develop innovative energy solutions tailored to Pakistan’s evolving needs.

Engr. Salim Saifullah Khan said, the establishment of AGTC at GIKI is a timely initiative that will position Pakistan at the forefront of renewable energy research. He added that the Centre will not only foster innovation but also contribute to national energy independence and environmental stewardship.

Dr. Zahid Ayub said that at present the most advanced research is continued in the centre. “AGTC is a continuation of our deep-rooted commitment to green innovation. This Centre will help shape a cleaner, more energy-secure future through homegrown solutions and world-class research,” he said.

