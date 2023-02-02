UrduPoint.com

Natural Gas In Bulgaria To Become 30% Cheaper In February - Regulator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Natural gas prices in Bulgaria will fall by more than 30 percent in February on January,  the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) said in a statement.

According to the EWRC, the approved gas price in February is BGN 124.

34 (about $68) per megawatt-hour, which is 31 percent cheaper than the price in January - BGN 179.33 (about $99).

"The main factor is the decline in quotations on international gas markets as a result of mild weather and high filling of European gas storage facilities," the statement said.

The gas price is indicated without additional payments - excluding access, delivery, excises and VAT.

