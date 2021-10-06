Natural gas price spikes 25% on soaring demand

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported 9,868 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,622,917

London, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :European and UK gas prices surged on Wednesday by more than 25 percent, energised by soaring demand before the cold northern hemisphere winter. Europe's Dutch TTF gas price jumped to 145.19 Euros per megawatt hour and UK prices soared to 347.27 pence per therm, having already hit record peaks in earlier trade.