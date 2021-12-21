UrduPoint.com

Natural Gas Prices Hit Fresh Record Peaks

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 04:21 PM

Natural gas prices hit fresh record peaks

European and UK gas prices rocketed Tuesday to all-time highs on strong winter demand and simmering geopolitical tensions between key supplier Russia and consumer nations

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :European and UK gas prices rocketed Tuesday to all-time highs on strong winter demand and simmering geopolitical tensions between key supplier Russia and consumer nations.

Europe's reference Dutch TTF gas price hit 162.775 Euros per megawatt hour and UK prices leapt to 408.30 pence per therm in late morning deals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Price United Kingdom Gas

Recent Stories

Presence of Russian Forces in Syria Brings Stabili ..

Presence of Russian Forces in Syria Brings Stability to Country - Putin

38 seconds ago
 Fast bowler Nortje out of South Africa-India serie ..

Fast bowler Nortje out of South Africa-India series

39 seconds ago
 COVID-19 virus harms human immune system: Israeli ..

COVID-19 virus harms human immune system: Israeli research

41 seconds ago
 Russia adds 25,907 COVID-19 cases

Russia adds 25,907 COVID-19 cases

43 seconds ago
 Humanitarian Situation in Karabakh Improved Thanks ..

Humanitarian Situation in Karabakh Improved Thanks to Russian Peacekeepers - Put ..

5 minutes ago
 Putin Says Share of Modern Weapons in Army Exceeds ..

Putin Says Share of Modern Weapons in Army Exceeds 71%, 89% in Nuclear Forces

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.