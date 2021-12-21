Natural gas prices hit fresh record peaks

European and UK gas prices rocketed Tuesday to all-time highs on strong winter demand and simmering geopolitical tensions between key supplier Russia and consumer nations

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :European and UK gas prices rocketed Tuesday to all-time highs on strong winter demand and simmering geopolitical tensions between key supplier Russia and consumer nations.

Europe's reference Dutch TTF gas price hit 162.775 Euros per megawatt hour and UK prices leapt to 408.30 pence per therm in late morning deals.