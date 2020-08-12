Natural Gas Produces 9% More US Power in 2020 Despite Drop in Electricity - Energy Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

Electric generation with natural gas increased by 9 percent in the United States in the first half of 2020 compared with the same period last year, despite a 5 percent drop in overall power output due to measures imposed to battle the novel coronavirus, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday

"The increase in natural gas-fired generation was the result of recent low prices and natural gas-fired power capacity additions, despite a 5 percent decline in total electricity generation. The decrease in electricity consumption resulted from reduced business activity as a result of COVID-19 mitigation efforts," the report said.

Natural gas-fired generation from electric power plants reached record-high levels on July 28 as summertime heat began reaching its seasonal peak, with an overall increase of 9 percent in the first six months of the year, the report also said.

Coal-to-natural gas switching was most prominent in the power supply for electric grids that stretch from the states of New Jersey to Illinois and also parts of the Midwest, which account for about 35 percent of electricity used in the lower-48 US states, the report added.

The Energy Information Administration noted that natural gas-fired generation faces increased competition from solar and wind sources. Since 2018, about 23,200 megawatts (MW) of new net solar and wind capacity has been added, with the share of power produced by renewable energy increasing 5 percent, the report said.