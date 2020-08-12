UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Natural Gas Produces 9% More US Power In 2020 Despite Drop In Electricity - Energy Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:45 PM

Natural Gas Produces 9% More US Power in 2020 Despite Drop in Electricity - Energy Dept.

Electric generation with natural gas increased by 9 percent in the United States in the first half of 2020 compared with the same period last year, despite a 5 percent drop in overall power output due to measures imposed to battle the novel coronavirus, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Electric generation with natural gas increased by 9 percent in the United States in the first half of 2020 compared with the same period last year, despite a 5 percent drop in overall power output due to measures imposed to battle the novel coronavirus, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday.

"The increase in natural gas-fired generation was the result of recent low prices and natural gas-fired power capacity additions, despite a 5 percent decline in total electricity generation. The decrease in electricity consumption resulted from reduced business activity as a result of COVID-19 mitigation efforts," the report said.

Natural gas-fired generation from electric power plants reached record-high levels on July 28 as summertime heat began reaching its seasonal peak, with an overall increase of 9 percent in the first six months of the year, the report also said.

Coal-to-natural gas switching was most prominent in the power supply for electric grids that stretch from the states of New Jersey to Illinois and also parts of the Midwest, which account for about 35 percent of electricity used in the lower-48 US states, the report added.

The Energy Information Administration noted that natural gas-fired generation faces increased competition from solar and wind sources. Since 2018, about 23,200 megawatts (MW) of new net solar and wind capacity has been added, with the share of power produced by renewable energy increasing 5 percent, the report said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Business Same United States July Gas 2018 2020 From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samba Financial Group chooses Dubai International ..

49 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 72,630 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Jashan-e-Azadi Sepaktakraw Championship from Augus ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey to Continue Seismic Drilling in Mediterrane ..

3 minutes ago

Germany Says Belarus Candidate's Video Shows Exten ..

3 minutes ago

Firdous Shamim plants sapling under PM's plantatio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.