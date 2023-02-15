Naveed, Bilawal meet Speaker of lvory Coast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Ivory Coast, Adama Bictogo.

During the meeting cooperation in multiple fields based on mutual interest was discussed, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Parliamentary relations, OIC, African Union and cooperation in the trade sector were also discussed in the meeting.

Syed Naveed Qamar emphasized the need to further strengthen the relations for the promotion of bilateral trade.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Ivory Coast and wants to further strengthen its relations with it.

The Speaker of Ivory Coast thanked the Pakistani leadership for the excellent hospitality.