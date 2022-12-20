Naveed inaugurates 'Dante Genomics Lab '

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar on Tuesday inaugurated the first ever 'Dante Genomics Lab in Islamabad.' Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar, inaugurated the collection center of Dante Lab Genomics, a leading International company in the field of genomic analysis, said a press release issued here.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar on Tuesday inaugurated the first ever 'Dante Genomics Lab in Islamabad.' Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar, inaugurated the collection center of Dante Lab Genomics, a leading International company in the field of genomic analysis, said a press release issued here.

The event was attended by prominent members of the national and international business community including Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Zamurd Khan, Mr. Carlo Logli, Chief Global Affairs Officer, Dante Genomics, and Yasir Mushtaq Bajwa, the CEO of Dante Labs in Pakistan.

The minister congratulated the team behind the establishment of the collection center and lauded their efforts to bring business from Italy.

Minister Qamar noted that the establishment of the collection center of Dante Lab Genomics in Pakistan would enable the country to take advantage of the latest in genomic technologies and research.

He expressed hope that the lab would become an important part of the country's growing scientific and medical community, providing valuable resources and services to the country's medical practitioners and researchers.

Mr. Yasir Mushtaq Bajwa, the CEO of Dante Labs in Pakistan, on the occasion, said that Dante Genomics is a leading International company in the field of genomic analysis.

It makes the analysis of the genetic heritage accessible to all with Whole Genome Sequencing and Whole Exome Sequencing through the latest Next Generation Sequencing technology.

He said this technology is being introduced for the first time in Pakistan in collaboration with Italian partners with the help of genome sequencing, medical science is capable of identifying inherited disorders, characterize the mutations driving genetic and non-communicable disorders' progression, and tracking disease to control it.

The event concluded with a tour of the lab, where guests were able to see the various state-of-the-art technologies.