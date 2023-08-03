Open Menu

Naveed Qamar, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani Co-chair Pak-Iran Parliamentary Meeting

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Naveed Qamar, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani co-chair Pak-Iran Parliamentary meeting

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral relations, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and the leader of the Iran-Pak Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani here on Thursday co-chaired the Pak-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group meeting.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Commerce were also attended the meeting, said a news release issued here.

They both discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade ties between Iran and Pakistan, aiming to bolster cooperation and bilateral relations.

The meeting highlighted the mutual commitment to enhancing regional prosperity and fostering a stronger partnership between the two nations, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Commerce

Recent Stories

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

45 seconds ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

4 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

4 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

5 hours ago
PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

15 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

15 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business