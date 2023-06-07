UrduPoint.com

Naveed Qamar Attends Commonwealth Trade Ministers' Meeting, Advocates Equitable Access To Development

June 07, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Leading the Pakistani delegation, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar emphasized the importance of fair access to development for all member nations during the meeting held in London from June 5 to 6.

The discussions addressed significant trade and development issues affecting Pakistan and other Commonwealth countries, said a press release.

Expressing gratitude to the Commonwealth Secretary General for hosting the event in London, the minister commended the organization's dedication to a fair and transparent multilateral trading system.

He stressed the significance of maintaining a high-level dialogue that fostered unity and avoided divisive matters.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the challenges faced by Pakistan, including the COVID-19 pandemic, crisis in Ukraine, the global cost of living crisis, the issues of the Afghan refugee, and the economic consequences of floods.

Urging the need to address food security challenges, he called for extensive reforms in the agricultural sector, ensuring that subsidies did not distort trade or harm other countries.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to the multilateral trading system, the minister stressed consensus-based decision-making, development-focused policies, and a functional dispute settlement system.

He highlighted the importance of converging on critical issues to achieve meaningful outcomes at the upcoming MC13.

Regarding inclusive and sustainable trade, Qamar underscored the need to address trade and climate change while enabling an inclusive digital transition.

He shared Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change and called for global cooperation and technology transfer to effectively tackle climate challenges.

The minister also informed delegates about Pakistan's efforts to promote an inclusive digital transition through the implementation of the country's first-ever E-Commerce Policy.

He emphasized the importance of empowering youth, women, and SMEs.

The minister's participation in the Commonwealth Trade Ministers' Meeting reflects Pakistan's commitment to equitable access to development and strengthening the multilateral trading system.

