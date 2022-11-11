UrduPoint.com

Naveed Qamar For Changing Agricultural Practices To Reduce Climate Change Impacts

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Naveed Qamar for changing agricultural practices to reduce climate change impacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment, Syed Naveed Qamar has suggested that climate change practitioners focus on altering the current agricultural practices, which have perpetuated waterlogging and erosion.

Speaking at the panel discussion on Living Indus, alongside Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman at Sharm El-Sheikh, the minister highlighted the importance of investing in re-educating and financing farmers to make modern and sustainable agricultural practices a priority.

The minister shared his personal experiences of the 2010 floods and subsequent relief efforts and the lessons learned from them.

Unfortunately, 10 years of drought allowed urbanization in the flood-prone areas, which made the 2022 floods even more devastating, the federal minister added.

He also informed the panel about his experience regarding the relief drive of the area and the devastating impact he witnessed firsthand, the statement added.

