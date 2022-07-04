Naveed Qamar for solving issues of foreign investors, US companies

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar Monday expressed the resolve to solve the genuine issues being faced by the foreign investors including United States (US) companies operating in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar Monday expressed the resolve to solve the genuine issues being faced by the foreign investors including United States (US) companies operating in Pakistan.

He said while discussing the issues of trade and investment between the two countries here with the U.S. Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Dilawar Syed, said a press release issued here.

The minister highlighted the opportunities existing in Pakistan for U.

S. companies and businesses in various areas such as Information Technology, textiles and pharmaceutical, etc.

Dilawar Syed was accompanied by Regional Policy Lead for Europe and Central Asia at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Ms. Gaia Self.

The U.S. special representative expressed interest in the opportunities being offered and hoped that the government of Pakistan's focus on improving business climate of the country will further enhance trade and investment between the two countries.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.