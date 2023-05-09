Naveed Qamar meets American Business Council reps, discuss budget proposals

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Tuesday held a meeting with the representatives of the American Business Council to discuss proposals for the Federal Budget 2023-24.

During the meeting, the representatives of the council highlighted the specific issues and areas of concern related to trade and commerce, and put forward suggestions for the next year's budget.

The minister assured them that their concerns would be duly addressed. He directed the officials to incorporate their concerns pertaining to the Ministry of Commerce in the budget summary while the rest should be forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for consideration, said a press release.

Naveed Qamar reiterated the government's commitment to creating a conducive business environment and promoting trade and investment.

He emphasized the importance of addressing the concerns raised by the American Business Council in order to foster a mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.

The minister expressed his optimism for continued cooperation and partnership to further enhance trade and economic ties between Pakistan and the United States.