NAVTTC Allocates Additional Trades To GTVC

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 09:07 PM

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) allocated seven additional trades for RPL (recognition of prior learning) assessment at Government Technical & Vocational Centre (GTVC), here at Gulbahar, said principal of the institute on Tuesday

The new trades included HVACR, dress making, computer operator, carpenter / cabinet maker, auto-mechanic, motorcycle and generator mechanics.

The principal has been given go ahead to receive and process applications on prescribed format from RPL candidates of newly allocated trades in addition to already/previously notified trades under PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

