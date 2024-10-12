NAVTTC Punjab DG visits PSGMEA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Director General (DG) National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Punjab, Asifa Maqbool, visited the Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) and emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Chairman Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA), Khawaja Masood Akhtar, Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) PSGMEA Sheikh Abrar Sandal and Vice Chairman (VC) PSGMEA Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam warmly welcomed NAVTTC Punjab DG Asifa Maqbool.

During an important meeting held at PSGMEA, Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman Khawaja Masood Akhtar said that both PSGMEA and NAVTTC are trying to promote skilled people.

He said that he would fully support NAVTTC in all its activities which will help in the growth of skilled manpower.

Asifa Maqbool said that NAVTTC is ready to provide all possible support for increasing skilled manpower and concrete steps are being taken in this regard. She said that NAVTTC is encouraging skilled people and also giving scholarships to children who are learning technical work.

She said that NAVTTC is introducing modern technology in its institutions keeping in view modern requirements so that after learning practically from here, boys and girls can become useful citizens of the country and the nation and support their families in the future.

Secretary General Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Mohsin Masood and newly elected members of PSGMEA were also present.