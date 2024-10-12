NAVTTC Punjab DG Visits PSGMEA
Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Director General (DG) National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Punjab, Asifa Maqbool, visited the Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) and emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.
Chairman Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA), Khawaja Masood Akhtar, Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) PSGMEA Sheikh Abrar Sandal and Vice Chairman (VC) PSGMEA Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam warmly welcomed NAVTTC Punjab DG Asifa Maqbool.
During an important meeting held at PSGMEA, Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman Khawaja Masood Akhtar said that both PSGMEA and NAVTTC are trying to promote skilled people.
He said that he would fully support NAVTTC in all its activities which will help in the growth of skilled manpower.
Asifa Maqbool said that NAVTTC is ready to provide all possible support for increasing skilled manpower and concrete steps are being taken in this regard. She said that NAVTTC is encouraging skilled people and also giving scholarships to children who are learning technical work.
She said that NAVTTC is introducing modern technology in its institutions keeping in view modern requirements so that after learning practically from here, boys and girls can become useful citizens of the country and the nation and support their families in the future.
Secretary General Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Mohsin Masood and newly elected members of PSGMEA were also present.
Recent Stories
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
More Stories From Business
-
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 20246 hours ago
-
Planning Minister and Saudi Investment Minister explore strategies to strengthen bilateral cooperati ..18 hours ago
-
Alim Khan advises Saudi delegation to invest in Pakistan's communications sector18 hours ago
-
Saudi Minister praises Pakistan's private sector, abundant natural resources19 hours ago
-
Finance Minister chairs CCoSOEs meeting19 hours ago
-
Short term inflation eases by 0.08%20 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Duki area20 hours ago
-
Gold prices up further by Rs 2,700 per tola20 hours ago
-
Saudi investors urged to invest in Pakistan's communications sector21 hours ago
-
BISP registration starts, transparency to be ensured at all levels: Robina Khalid22 hours ago