Open Menu

NAVTTC Punjab DG Visits PSGMEA

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 02:50 PM

NAVTTC Punjab DG visits PSGMEA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Director General (DG) National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Punjab, Asifa Maqbool, visited the Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) and emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Chairman Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA), Khawaja Masood Akhtar, Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) PSGMEA Sheikh Abrar Sandal and Vice Chairman (VC) PSGMEA Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam warmly welcomed NAVTTC Punjab DG Asifa Maqbool.

During an important meeting held at PSGMEA, Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman Khawaja Masood Akhtar said that both PSGMEA and NAVTTC are trying to promote skilled people.

He said that he would fully support NAVTTC in all its activities which will help in the growth of skilled manpower.

Asifa Maqbool said that NAVTTC is ready to provide all possible support for increasing skilled manpower and concrete steps are being taken in this regard. She said that NAVTTC is encouraging skilled people and also giving scholarships to children who are learning technical work.

She said that NAVTTC is introducing modern technology in its institutions keeping in view modern requirements so that after learning practically from here, boys and girls can become useful citizens of the country and the nation and support their families in the future.

Secretary General Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Mohsin Masood and newly elected members of PSGMEA were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Sports Punjab Salvadoran Colon All From National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

6 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

15 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

19 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

23 hours ago
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

24 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

1 day ago

More Stories From Business