NAVTTC, TVET, provinces join hands to transform TVET Institutes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A major step in the development of employable skills for youth in the country was taken on Tuesday, with the signing of agreements to transform selected model Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes into four Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Through provision of modern equipment, improved curricula and trained teachers these centres of excellence will be providing state-of-the-art skills training to youth, in line with requirements in the labour market.

Establishment of the Centres of Excellence in Pakistan is a recognized flagship intervention under EU’s Global Gateway initiative, in which the EU leverages public and private sector investments across the globe.

Co-funded by the European Union and the Federal Republic of Germany, the initiative is implemented by GIZ and the British Council in close collaboration with NAVTTC as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the TVET sector and enhance youth employment opportunities.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Secretary of Education, Ministry for Federal Education and Professional Training Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, European Union Deputy Ambassador Philipp Oliver Gross, NAVTTC, the TVET Sector Support Programme, and high ups of the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries,Commerce and Technical Education Abdul Karim Tordher,Secretary Industries Aamir Afaq and other high officials of the technical education sector participated.

Executive Director of NAVTTC, Mohammed Amir Jan, and Head of the TVET Sector Support Programme, Dr. Mansoor Zaib Khan, signed the agreements alongside provincial representatives signed the documents signifying their commitment to the transformative initiative.

Addressing the ceremony, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Technical Education, Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Tordher appreciated the efforts of Europe and Germany to transform the TVET sector in the province of KP.

He mentioned that interventions will open new doors of skill development and assured that provincial government and departments will fully support the implementation of TVET programme.

He said that centres of excellence will become hub for research and development and will open avenues of employment for youth of the province.

Secretary of Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, speaking at the occasion, praised the European Union and Germany's support for the TVET sector in Pakistan. "These initiatives will equip our youth with the skills needed for better employment opportunities, contributing to Pakistan's development," he stated.

The new CoEs will serve as hubs for teacher training, research, innovation, and business incubation. They will link training with industry needs, providing state-of-the-art technology in key economic sectors.

The CoEs in GB, KP, and Balochistan will complement the deficiencies of the TVET institutes and will position as lighthouses for the TVET sector.

Deputy Head of Mission of the EU Delegation to Pakistan, Philipp Oliver Gross, underscored the importance of upgrading the TVET institutes to empower youth, especially women. "Pakistan’s youth are its greatest asset,” he remarked.

“To unlock their potential, especially for young women, we need to create an environment where they can thrive. The EU is committed to supporting TVET for inclusive and sustainable growth. We've already seen some incredible progress in this sector,” he added.

He further highlighted the role of Centres of Excellence in setting a benchmark for modern TVET systems in the regions of KP, GB and Balochistan.

Balochistan Minister for Education Raheela Durrani, Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmad Mirza also spoke at the occasion and appreciated the EU support for transforming TVET institutes in their regions.