Open Menu

Nawaz Lauds Contribution Of Sialkot Business People In Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Nawaz lauds contribution of Sialkot business people in economy

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here today.

He was welcomed by Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik along with the business community of the city.

In the address, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik stressed the need for a sustainable and long-term economic plan to promote exports and encourage import substitution. He also shed light on various infrastructural needs of the district with the affirmation that exports could double in the years to come provided that an enabling environment was created.

In his address, Nawaz Sharif commended the invaluable contributions of the business community of Sialkot, recognizing their pivotal role in fortifying the bedrock of the national economy.

He underscored Pakistan's vast potential for exponential growth, emphasizing the indispensable need for a resolute and unwavering strategy in navigating critical spheres such as economy and social progress. His unwavering commitment was palpable as he articulated his steadfast dedication to fostering an environment conducive to bolstering exports and propelling industrial advancement, all in pursuit of a thriving and prosperous future for the nation.

The meeting was attended by former Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Maryam Nawaz, former Minister for Planning and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Aurangzeb, Pervaiz Rashid, Group leader Sialkot business community Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, SVP SCCI Wahub Jahangir, VP SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh, former SCCI Presidents, SVPs, VPs and members of the business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Defence Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Exports Import Business Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar Maryam Aurangzeb Resolute Rashid Progress Sialkot Chamber Commerce Muslim All Industry

Recent Stories

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

43 minutes ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 hour ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 hour ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

9 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

17 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

17 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

18 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business