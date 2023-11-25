Nawaz lauds contribution of Sialkot business people in economy

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here today.

He was welcomed by Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik along with the business community of the city.

In the address, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik stressed the need for a sustainable and long-term economic plan to promote exports and encourage import substitution. He also shed light on various infrastructural needs of the district with the affirmation that exports could double in the years to come provided that an enabling environment was created.

In his address, Nawaz Sharif commended the invaluable contributions of the business community of Sialkot, recognizing their pivotal role in fortifying the bedrock of the national economy.

He underscored Pakistan's vast potential for exponential growth, emphasizing the indispensable need for a resolute and unwavering strategy in navigating critical spheres such as economy and social progress. His unwavering commitment was palpable as he articulated his steadfast dedication to fostering an environment conducive to bolstering exports and propelling industrial advancement, all in pursuit of a thriving and prosperous future for the nation.

The meeting was attended by former Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Maryam Nawaz, former Minister for Planning and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Aurangzeb, Pervaiz Rashid, Group leader Sialkot business community Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, SVP SCCI Wahub Jahangir, VP SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh, former SCCI Presidents, SVPs, VPs and members of the business community.