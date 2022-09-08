Nazia Zeb Ali appointed Chief (International Taxes)

UrduPoint.com

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Nazia Zeb Ali, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as Chief (International Taxes), Directorate of International Tax Operations, FBR (HQ), Islamabad

According to the FBR notification issued here on Thursday, she has resigned from the post of Commissioner-IR (WHT), Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi and taken over the post.

FBR also informed that Ahmad Kamal, BS-20 Officer, has taken over the charge of Commissioner-IR (Appeals-II), Lahore.

Amer Rashid Sheikh, BS-20 officer, Pakistan Customs services has taken over the charge of Director, Directorate of Law and Prosecution, Karachi.

