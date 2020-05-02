UrduPoint.com
NBA Pushes Back Draft Lottery, Combine

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:40 AM

NBA pushes back draft lottery, combine

The NBA postponed the draft lottery and draft combine on Friday but gave no indication whether it plans to do the same for the 2020 entry draft

The lottery was scheduled for May 19 and the three-day combine was set to start on May 21.

The lottery was scheduled for May 19 and the three-day combine was set to start on May 21.

There was also no word on the fate of the June 25 draft but ESPN reported that the board of governors was seriously considering moving it to a later date as well.

The US broadcaster also said the start of next season could be postponed until December.

The NBA said in a news release that information on a new date for the lottery and combine would come later.

"The NBA continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials," the statement said.

The NBA shut down on March 11 after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

More Stories From Business

