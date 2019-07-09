UrduPoint.com
NBD Emirates Delegation Meets Adviser To PM On Finance

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:28 PM

A five member delegation from Emirates NBD Bank called on the Adviser toPrime Minister on Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafiz Sheikh, here this morning

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) A five member delegation from Emirates NBD Bank called on the Adviser toPrime Minister on Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafiz Sheikh, here this morning.Thedelegation was led by Fahad Al Qasim, CEO Emirates NBD Capital Limited.The Adviser welcomed the delegation and expressed confidence that mutuallybeneficial relationship with the bank will further strengthen in future.After thanking the Adviser for an opportunity to meet the finance team, theCEO of NBD (National Bank of Dubai) gave a brief introduction of his bankand the financial services they offer.

He informed that Emirates NBD, isthe largest banking group in the region by assets. The Group has operationsin the UAE, Egypt, India, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, theUnited Kingdom, and representative offices in China and Indonesia, briefedthe CEO.The Adviser thanked the delegation for its visit and said that they arewelcome to bid for ventures that the government is planning under variousprograms.The meeting was also participated by Secretary Finance, AdditionalSecretary EF, SA to Finance Minister, DG IERU, DG Debt Management and othersenior officials of the Ministry of Finance.

