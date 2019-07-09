NBD offered to bid for various government ventures

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ): Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday offered Emirates NBD Bank to bid for ventures that the government was planning under various programs.

The Advisor was talking to a five member delegation from Emirates NBD Bank led by Fahad Al Qasim, CEO Emirates NBD Capital Limited, which called on him here.

He expressed the confidence that the mutually beneficial relationship between Pakistan and Emirates NBD Bank would further strengthen in future.

After thanking the Adviser for an opportunity to meet the finance team, the CEO of NBD (National Bank of Dubai) gave a brief introduction of his bank and the financial services they offer.

He informed that�Emirates NBD was the largest banking group in the region by assets, adding the Group was operating in the UAE, Egypt, India, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and representative offices in China and Indonesia.

Among others, the meeting was participated by Secretary Finance, Additional Secretary, Senior Advisor to Finance Minister and other senior officials of the Ministry.