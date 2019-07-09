UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBD Offered To Bid For Various Government Ventures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:22 PM

NBD offered to bid for various government ventures

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday offered Emirates NBD Bank to bid for ventures that the government was planning under various programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ): Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday offered Emirates NBD Bank to bid for ventures that the government was planning under various programs.

The Advisor was talking to a five member delegation from Emirates NBD Bank led by Fahad Al Qasim, CEO Emirates NBD Capital Limited, which called on him here.

He expressed the confidence that the mutually beneficial relationship between Pakistan and Emirates NBD Bank would further strengthen in future.

After thanking the Adviser for an opportunity to meet the finance team, the CEO of NBD (National Bank of Dubai) gave a brief introduction of his bank and the financial services they offer.

He informed that�Emirates NBD was the largest banking group in the region by assets, adding the Group was operating in the UAE, Egypt, India, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and representative offices in China and Indonesia.

Among others, the meeting was participated by Secretary Finance, Additional Secretary, Senior Advisor to Finance Minister and other senior officials of the Ministry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister China Egypt UAE Dubai Bank Singapore Indonesia United Kingdom Saudi Arabia From Government National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Alan Kurdi rescue ship picks up another 44 migrant ..

21 seconds ago

Sindh Police arrest 5247 absconders, 3035 POs b/w ..

22 seconds ago

Over 9,000 detained for disrupting railway transpo ..

24 seconds ago

Sindh Governor to open international conference on ..

25 seconds ago

Russia's Novosibirsk Region to Host Technological ..

27 seconds ago

Russia's State Duma Adopts Statement on Economic M ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.