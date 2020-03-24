UrduPoint.com
NBP Branches Continue Services Without Any Interruption: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:50 PM

All branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will remain open from 10:00 a.m to 4:30 p.m to provide banking services to its clients without any interruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ):All branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will remain open from 10:00 a.m to 4:30 p.m to provide banking services to its clients without any interruption.

In a statements issued on Tuesday the spokesman of NBP Syed Ibne Hassan said that in prevailing COVID-19 emergency situation all branches of the bank would remain opened at 10:00 a.m and continue serving till 4:30 p.m (Monday to Friday).

The bank is committed to providing the best possible banking facilities to all its customers under these challenging circumstances, he added.

"All the branches of bank shall remain open however considering the current situation, in case your concerned NBP branch is not open or operational during above mentioned timings we would request you to contact any nearest NBP branch for availing banking facilities and requirements", he added.

We apologise in advance for any unplanned interruptions and inconvenience caused in this regard, he added.

We encourage all our customers to use our call centre 111-627-627 and our digital channels including Debit cards, ATMs and Mobile app (free IBT/ IBFT facilities) for their banking needs, he remarked.

