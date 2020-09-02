UrduPoint.com
NBP Earns Rs 15.2 Billion Profit After Tax In 2nd Half Of FY20

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:20 PM

NBP earns Rs 15.2 billion profit after tax in 2nd half of FY20

With an impressive growth in core earnings, National Bank of Pakistan earned Rs 15.2 billion as profit after tax in six months ending June 30, 2020; up by 36.8% compared to the same period of last year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):With an impressive growth in core earnings, National Bank of Pakistan earned Rs 15.2 billion as profit after tax in six months ending June 30, 2020; up by 36.8% compared to the same period of last year.

This increased the bank's net assets by Rs 26.4 billion to Rs 259 billion.

Over this period, NBP earned gross mark-up/ interest income amounting to Rs 145.3 billion which is 49% higher than Rs 97.7 billion of the same period of 2019.

Total earning assets averaged at Rs 2,428.1 billion, of which investments amounted to Rs 1,403.7 billion and generated interest/mark-up income of Rs 85.4 billion, being 92.2% higher than that of the corresponding period in 2019, said NBP release here on Wednesday.

Whereas, it said, net advances averaged at Rs 971.1 billion being 6.6% higher than Rs 911.3 billion of June 2019 and recorded 18.7% growth in mark-up income that closed at Rs 57.6 billion.

As the bank incurred cost of funds amounting to Rs 96.8 billion, net mark-up/interest income for the second half of FY 20 closed at Rs 48.4 billion, being 36.2% higher against Rs 35.6 billion earned during the same period of 2019.

Contributing a quarter to the total income, Non-Fund Income for this period amounted to Rs 18.3 billion, marginally higher by Rs 0.14 billion or 1% than Rs 18.2 billion over January to June of 2019.

Despite high inflationary pressures, the bank did well at keeping a lid on the administrative expenses that clocked at Rs 29.5 billion, being 5.9% higher, translating into cost-to-income ratio of 44.2% compared to 51.7% for the same period of 2019.

On the financial position side, the total asset base of the bank on unconsolidated basis amounted to Rs 3,163.4 billion which is 1.2% higher than Rs 3,124.4 billion as at Dec. 31, 2019.

On the asset front, investments continued to constitute the bulk of asset-mix and soared by Rs 203.8 billion to Rs1,643 billion, whereas net advances registered a decline of 7.2% over December 2019 to Rs 935.6 billion.

On the liabilities side, the deposit base of the Bank registered an increase of Rs 141.2 billion i.e. 6.4% over Dec. 2019, improving the current account mix to 55.1% and CASA ratio to 83.1%. In June 2020, M/s VIS Credit Rating and PACRA Credit Rating re-affirmed NBP's credit rating at triple AAA; the highest credit rating awarded by the company for a bank in Pakistan.

In recognition of the successful deals and innovative initiatives that made a positive impact for its clients, the bank has recently been awarded two prestigious awards 'Corporate Client Initiative of the Year � Pakistan' and 'The Innovative Deal of the Year � Pakistan' by The Asian Banking & Finance-2020.

