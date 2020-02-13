UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBP Holds Awareness Seminar On Anti Money Laundering Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:49 PM

NBP holds awareness seminar on anti money laundering measures

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Regional Office Peshawar Thursday held an awareness seminar on anti money laundering measures for bank account holders of different banks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Regional Office Peshawar Thursday held an awareness seminar on anti money laundering measures for bank account holders of different banks.

Senior Vice President of NBP M Nadeem and Regional Executive Mohammad Fida informed the participants of the seminar about present economic and financial situation of the country and the recommendations of financial action task force.

They also explained placement, leasing and integration as main components of money laundering and said the government has taken various pragmatic steps to control money laundering in the context of international situation.

The seminar was aimed to convince the account holders for transitions of money through legal ways and means besides strengthening of relations between banks and account holders in vital national interest.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Bank Money National Bank Of Pakistan Financial Action Task Force Government National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

IHC bans corporal punishment to students in school ..

38 seconds ago

RAK Ruler receives Canadian Consul-General

21 minutes ago

Sao Paulo’s hard-tech and UAE’s software ventu ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses concerns over sale of Air Defen ..

26 minutes ago

Dollar gains Rs 0.02 in interbank

2 minutes ago

Saadi to compete at Karate 1-Premier League with h ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.