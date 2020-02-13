NBP holds awareness seminar on anti money laundering measures

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Regional Office Peshawar Thursday held an awareness seminar on anti money laundering measures for bank account holders of different banks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Regional Office Peshawar Thursday held an awareness seminar on anti money laundering measures for bank account holders of different banks.

Senior Vice President of NBP M Nadeem and Regional Executive Mohammad Fida informed the participants of the seminar about present economic and financial situation of the country and the recommendations of financial action task force.

They also explained placement, leasing and integration as main components of money laundering and said the government has taken various pragmatic steps to control money laundering in the context of international situation.

The seminar was aimed to convince the account holders for transitions of money through legal ways and means besides strengthening of relations between banks and account holders in vital national interest.