NBP Holds Pre-departure Session For Emigrants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) In line with the directives of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI), the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in collaboration with the Protectorate of Emigrants organized a Pre-Departure Briefing Sessions at the Protectorate of Emigrants, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The programme was coordinated by Muhammad Ahmad, head of the Remittance Wing NBP along with Qazi Nooruddin.

During these sessions, a team of NBP briefed the Emigrants about the importance of sending their hard-earned money to their families in Pakistan through legal financial channels and negative consequences associated with illegal remittance methods such as hawala-hundi.

NBP team also encouraged emigrants to avail maximum benefits provided by the Government of Pakistan through the Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme and urged them to get themselves registered with it to get maximum benefits.

Additionally, during these sessions, NBP Rawalpindi team also facilitated emigrants in terms of opening their bank accounts at great convenience and opened more than 75 emigrant accounts during these sessions.

