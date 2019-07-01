NBP opens dedicated counters at five protectorates for emigrants

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has set-up special counters at five Protectorates of Emigrants to facilitate outgoing manpower, intending to deposit different kinds of protectorate fee, through one-window operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ):The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has set-up special counters at five Protectorates of Emigrants to facilitate outgoing manpower, intending to deposit different kinds of protectorate fee, through one-window operation.

The counters were established in five cities including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan and Malakand which was accommodating huge influx of outgoing manpower, a top official in Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) has told APP.

He said the counter at Rawalpindi protectorate, which also witnessed huge number of emigrants, would be established next month.

There was no need of a counter at Quetta as NBP's branch was near to the protectorate there, he added.

He said Rawalpindi and Lahore's protectorates witnessed more than 12,000 emigrants per month while 8,000, 7,500 and 7,000 had visited Multan, Peshawar and Malakand centers, respectively in the last month. However, Quetta had received only 150 emigrants during this month, he added.

The official said the move was aimed at facilitating the outgoing power who earlier supposed to submit four kinds of fee in different branches of banks. He said the protectorate fee involved government registration, Welfare Fund, Emigration Promotion and Insurance fund.

