NBP posts record Rs 15.2 bn profit in Jan-Jun 2020

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):The National Bank of Pakistan has posted a record profit of Rs 15.2 billion during January-June 2020, which is the highest in the banking industry, showing an increase of Rs 4.1 billion or 36.8 percent as compared to same period of last financial year.

The NBP's Board of Directors has approved the condensed interim financial statements of the bank for the half-year ended June 30, 2020, according to an NBP press release issued on Wednesday.

The net assets of the bank stand increased by Rs 26.4 billion to Rs 259.0 billion (Dec '19: Rs 232.6 billion).

During the first half of 2020, the bank earned gross mark-up/ interest income amounting to Rs 145.3 billion which is 49 percent higher than Rs 97.7 billion of the corresponding period of 2019.

Total earning assets averaged at Rs 2,428.1 billion (June '19: Rs 1,931.5 billion), of which investments amounted to Rs 1,403.7 billion and generated interest/mark-up income of Rs 85.4 billion, being 92.2 percent higher than that of the first half of 2019.

Likewise, net advances averaged at Rs 971.1 billion being 6.6 percent higher than Rs 911.3 billion of June '19, and recorded 18.7 percent growth in mark-up income that closed at Rs 57.6 billion. As the bank incurred cost of funds amounting to Rs 96.8 billion (H1 '19:PKR 62.1 billion), net mark-up/interest income for H1 '20 closed at Rs 48.4 billion, being 36.2 percent higher against Rs 35.6 billion earned during the H1 '19.

Contributing a quarter to the total income, Non-Fund Income "NFI" for the period amounted to Rs 18.3 billion, marginally higher by Rs 0.14 billion or 1 percent than Rs 18.2 billion of H1, 2019.

Despite high inflationary pressures, the bank did well at keeping a lid on the administrative expenses that clocked at Rs 29.5 billion, being 5.9 pc higher year on year, translating into cost-toIncome ratio of 44.

2 pc compared to 51.7 pc for H1 '19.

On the financial position side, the total asset base of the bank on unconsolidated basis amounted to Rs 3,163.4 billion which is 1.2 pc higher than Rs 3,124.4 billion as at December 31, 2019.

On the asset front, investments continued to constitute the bulk of asset-mix and soared by Rs 203.8 billion to Rs 1,643.0 billion, whereas net advances registered a decline of 7.2 pc over Dec '19, clocking in at Rs 935.6 billion.

On the liabilities side, the deposit base of the bank registered an increase of Rs 141.2 billion i.e. 6.4 pc over Dec '19, improving the current account mix to 55.1 pc and CASA ratio to 83.1 pc.

In June 2020, M/s VIS Credit Rating and PACRA Credit Rating re-affirmed the bank's credit rating as "AAA" (Triple AAA), the highest credit rating awarded by the company for a bank in Pakistan.

In recognition of the successful deals and innovative initiatives that made a positive impact for its clients, the bank has recently been awarded two prestigious awards 'Corporate Client Initiative of the Year � Pakistan' and 'The Innovative Deal of the Year � Pakistan' by The Asian Banking & Finance-2020.

The press release said the bank was revalidating business assumptions with a focus on how the Covid-19 crisis might affect its asset quality and the adjustments needed to contain the impact on its overall business model.

"The NBP remains committed to using its earnings to bolster the balance sheet and provisions have been increased substantially. A strategy under immediate consideration of the board and management of the bank is that of achieving greater financial inclusion through supporting the retail and consumer segment e.g. housing, agriculture, construction, and transport. The bank aims to help these sectors that have been under pressure during the slowdown and offer opportunities for growth," it added.