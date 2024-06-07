Open Menu

NBP President Interested To Open First Branch In Mainland China

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM

NBP President interested to open first branch in mainland China

In a strategic move to expand global footprint and enhance digital banking capabilities, President of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Rehmat Ali Hasnie showed interest in opening the bank's first branch in mainland China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) In a strategic move to expand global footprint and enhance digital banking capabilities, President of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Rehmat Ali Hasnie showed interest in opening the bank's first branch in mainland China.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, this initiative is part of a broader effort to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), aiming to strengthen cross-border financial collaboration and advance digital connectivity between the two nations, he told China Economic Net (CEN).

The NBP president, who attended Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen said the new branch is expected to facilitate increased trade and investment flows while leveraging cutting-edge digital banking technologies to provide seamless financial services.

After the visit of the Prime Minister to China, Hasnie hopes trade volume between China and Pakistan will increase and banks will need to innovate and provide robust trade financing mechanisms to support it.

He said that earlier this month NBP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China-Pakistan International Silk Road Industry Investment Management Co.

, Ltd. to facilitate investment in key projects for the promotion of industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan and support the establishment of special economic zones and other sectors.

As BRI's emphasis on connectivity and modernization extends to financial technology, Rehmat noted that "the adoption of advanced digital banking platforms and fintech solutions will be critical to efficiently manage the financial transactions and services associated with BRI projects", and added that to fully leverage the benefits of BRI, Pakistan's banking sector must address issues such as regulatory reforms, risk management, and the enhancement of cybersecurity measures.

The president emphasized that NBP is committed to playing a pivotal role in the country's successful implementation of CPEC.

"We are actively working to align our strategies with the objectives of BRI, ensuring that we not only support national economic growth but also strengthen our position in the regional and global banking landscape," he affirmed.

APP/asg

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Business China Visit Road Bank CPEC Shenzhen National Bank Of Pakistan Industry National Bank Of Pakistan Silk Road

Recent Stories

US hiring surges past expectations as job market s ..

US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong

2 minutes ago
 Punjab CM unveils historic package for development ..

Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers

2 minutes ago
 The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Sa ..

The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday

6 minutes ago
 Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of an ..

Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive

6 minutes ago
 KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts o ..

KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

7 minutes ago
Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on ..

Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, losse ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, losses 108 points

6 minutes ago
 Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to su ..

Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to support workers, mitigate advers ..

6 minutes ago
 Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to prom ..

Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment friendly agric ..

16 minutes ago
 PU to provide scholarships to deserving students

PU to provide scholarships to deserving students

16 minutes ago
 DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Az ..

DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business