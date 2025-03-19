NBP-Rates
Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.46 277.35
GBP 368.20 360.25
EUR 309.94 303.23
JPY 1.8960 1.8550
SAR 75.60 73.96
AED 77.19 76.
03
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3194
LIBOR 3M 4.3047
LIBOR 6M 4.2173
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.75277.37274.49272.08269.38 266.62264.15
EUR304.98303.76 301.08299.00296.50 293.97 291.76
GBP362.05360.24356.47353.34349.83346.24 343.02
