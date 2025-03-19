Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.46 277.35

GBP 368.20 360.25

EUR 309.94 303.23

JPY 1.8960 1.8550

SAR 75.60 73.96

AED 77.19 76.

03

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3194

LIBOR 3M 4.3047

LIBOR 6M 4.2173

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.75277.37274.49272.08269.38 266.62264.15

EUR304.98303.76 301.08299.00296.50 293.97 291.76

GBP362.05360.24356.47353.34349.83346.24 343.02

APP/MSQ

