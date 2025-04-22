NBP-Rates-2-Karachi

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 284.06 277.94

GBP 380.77372.52

EUR 327.66 320.60

JPY 2.0264 1.9827

SAR 75.72 74.08

AED 77.35 76.

18

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3221

LIBOR 3M 4.2793

LIBOR 6M 4.1279

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.35277.97275.06272.61269.88 267.10264.59

EUR322.49321.26 318.45316.20 313.65 310.98 308.62

GBP374.39372.56368.71365.46361.84358.14 354.65

