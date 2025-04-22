NBP-Rates-2-Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 284.06 277.94
GBP 380.77372.52
EUR 327.66 320.60
JPY 2.0264 1.9827
SAR 75.72 74.08
AED 77.35 76.
18
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3221
LIBOR 3M 4.2793
LIBOR 6M 4.1279
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.35277.97275.06272.61269.88 267.10264.59
EUR322.49321.26 318.45316.20 313.65 310.98 308.62
GBP374.39372.56368.71365.46361.84358.14 354.65
APP/MSQ
