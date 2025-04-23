Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM

NBP-Rates-2-Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.96 277.84

GBP 377.50369.33

EUR 323.23 316.26

JPY 1.9984 1.9553

SAR 75.70 74.07

AED 77.31 76.

16

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3234

LIBOR 3M 4.2752

LIBOR 6M 4.1076

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.25277.87274.97272.52269.79 267.00264.49

EUR318.13316.90 314.15311.93 309.39 306.77 304.47

GBP371.18369.37365.56362.34358.77355.13 351.61

APP/MSQ

More Stories From Business