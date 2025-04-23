NBP-Rates-2-Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.96 277.84
GBP 377.50369.33
EUR 323.23 316.26
JPY 1.9984 1.9553
SAR 75.70 74.07
AED 77.31 76.
16
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3234
LIBOR 3M 4.2752
LIBOR 6M 4.1076
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.25277.87274.97272.52269.79 267.00264.49
EUR318.13316.90 314.15311.93 309.39 306.77 304.47
GBP371.18369.37365.56362.34358.77355.13 351.61
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..
All out efforts being made to strengthen democratic system: Minister of State fo ..
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street crime suspect
More Stories From Business
-
NBP-Rates-2-Karachi7 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates27 minutes ago
-
AJK IRD-sponsored IT-generated POS system yields attractive increase in per-annum sale57 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 20254 hours ago
-
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears12 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Zimbabwe's 45th Independence Day Celebrati ..13 hours ago
-
Abul Hasan congratulates newly elected body of BUJ, QPC13 hours ago
-
Finance Department economize Rs 370 mln during budget preparation13 hours ago
-
The use of mobile phone banking apps on rise in Pakistan13 hours ago
-
Rwandan embassy inaugurated in Islamabad; a milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between t ..13 hours ago
-
CCP approves merger of Junaid Jamshed and U&I garments14 hours ago