NBP-Rates-2-Karachi

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 11:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.46 280.42

GBP 381.35376.86

EUR 330.83 326.95

JPY 1.9137 1.8911

SAR 75.55 74.66

AED 77.18 76.

27

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.2231

LIBOR 3M 4.1312

LIBOR 6M 4.9773

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.27279.00276.34274.09271.56 268.98266.64

EUR327.39326.22 323.74321.63 319.24 316.71 314.40

GBP377.08375.40371.87368.85 365.42361.90358.71

APP/MSQ

