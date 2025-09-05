NBP-Rates-2-Karachi
Published September 05, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.46 280.42
GBP 381.35376.86
EUR 330.83 326.95
JPY 1.9137 1.8911
SAR 75.55 74.66
AED 77.18 76.
27
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.2231
LIBOR 3M 4.1312
LIBOR 6M 4.9773
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.27279.00276.34274.09271.56 268.98266.64
EUR327.39326.22 323.74321.63 319.24 316.71 314.40
GBP377.08375.40371.87368.85 365.42361.90358.71
APP/MSQ
