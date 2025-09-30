NBP-Rates-2-Karachi
Published September 30, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.16 280.13
GBP 380.42375.94
EUR 331.98 328.07
JPY 1.9057 1.8831
SAR 75.50 74.62
AED 77.11 76.
19
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.1343
LIBOR 3M 3.9853
LIBOR 6M 3.8614
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.96278.68276.03 273.76271.24 268.65266.32
EUR328.49327.35 324.75322.65 320.17 317.55 315.25
GBP376.13374.44370.86367.69 364.33360.78357.58
APP/MSQ
