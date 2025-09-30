Open Menu

NBP-Rates-2-Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 11:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.16 280.13

GBP 380.42375.94

EUR 331.98 328.07

JPY 1.9057 1.8831

SAR 75.50 74.62

AED 77.11 76.

19

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.1343

LIBOR 3M 3.9853

LIBOR 6M 3.8614

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.96278.68276.03 273.76271.24 268.65266.32

EUR328.49327.35 324.75322.65 320.17 317.55 315.25

GBP376.13374.44370.86367.69 364.33360.78357.58

APP/MSQ

More Stories From Business