NBP Sargodha improves ranking

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The National Bank of Pakistan, Sargodha region, has improved its ranking and stood sixth in the country.

Regional head National Bank of Pakistan, Sargodha region, Syed Ali Raza Jafferi, told APP on Tuesday the branch had improved its ranking to sixth from 32 due to hard work of the staff.

He said that he had recently organszed an awareness session titled "Kisan Mela" which aimed to provide easy loans to middle class farmers.

He said the NBP was providing loans for tunnel farming, purchasing cattle, tractors, agricultural machinery and fish farming on minimum interest rates. "We are working for the prosperity of farmers and people from all walks of life and people should to come the NBP for getting easiest loans instead of private banks," he added.