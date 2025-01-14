NBP Various Branches Being Converted Into Islamic Mode: Ali Pervaiz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 08:28 PM
Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Ali Pervaiz Malik on Tuesday said that the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) various conventional branches have been under the process of conversion into Islamic mode in a phased manner
Responding to a question of Senator Kamran Murtaza during the question answer session in Senate, the minister said that NBP branch operating at Darband Township (1374) is planned to be converted into Islamic banking branch in the current phase.
He further said that there is no proposal underway to shift this branch to Shergarh, Oghi.
Answering another question, he said the Home-Grow Economic Agendas is a cornerstone of the present government’s strategy to achieve sustained economic stability and growth designed to unlock Pakistan’s true potential in this regard.
He said, “We require a home-grow, endogenous strategy that leverages the country’s inherent strengths and addresses its specific structural issues.”
Ali Pervaiz Malik emphasized upon successful implementation, the reforms agendas expected to deliver substantial outcomes by FY 2028, including creation of one million jobs annually, six percent annual GDP growth, an additional $10 billion in private investment, and $ 20 billion in increased export earnings.
