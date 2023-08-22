(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ):Senate Special Committee for National Bank Employees, Balochistan Special Convener Committee Senator Naseebullah Khan Bazai said that the problems of employees belonging to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Balochistan would be solved on a priority basis.

The top officials of the National Bank have to fully implement the Balochistan quota in the recruitment process of the department.

He expressed these views on Tuesday while the Special Committee for National Bank Employees Balochistan Special Convener Committee Senator Naseebullah Khan Bazai and Senator Sardar Shafiq Khan Tareen presided over the meeting held at Civil Secretariat Quetta.

The Convener Committee took strict notice of the absence of the President National Bank in the meeting and directed to ensure his participation in the next meeting.

On this occasion, Convener Committee Senator Naseebullah Khan Bazai and Senator Sardar Shafiq Khan Tareen said that the problems of employees of the National Bank of Pakistan belonging to Balochistan would be addressed on a priority basis.

The senior officials of the National Bank have to strictly implement the quota of Balochistan in recruitment processes.

The Senate Special Committee took a detailed briefing from the Head of National Bank Balochistan Muhammad Jafar Sial on the twelve points presented by the members of the Employees Union of National Bank of Pakistan on the problems of the employees of Balochistan.