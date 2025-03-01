Open Menu

NCA Students Visit CTI For Handmade Carpet Insights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 11:10 PM

NCA students visit CTI for handmade carpet insights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Students from National College of Arts (NCA) visited the Carpet Training Institute (CTI), where

they gained insights into the various stages of handmade carpet production

and export processes.

Upon their arrival, the delegation was welcomed by CTI Chairperson Ejaz-ur-Rehman along

with Saeed Khan and Faisal Saeed Khan.

The students were given a detailed briefing on different knotting techniques, including "Luria software" and ''Hazara knots", as well as the technical skills required by artisans in the carpet-making process, according to CTI spokesman here Saturday.

The Carpet Training Institute also provided an overview of the support offered to manufacturers in developing modern designs and other essential stages of carpet production. Additionally, students had the opportunity to ask questions, which were answered by the institute’s representatives.

Chairperson Ejaz-ur-Rehman emphasized the strategic importance of fostering strong connections between educational institutions like the NCA and various industries, particularly the handmade carpet sector. He noted that such collaborations could play a key role in boosting production and enhancing skill development, while also creating new opportunities in entrepreneurship.

He further suggested that universities, the Higher education Commission (HEC), and industry stakeholders should work together to bridge the gap between academia and industry by engaging in dialogues and discussions on challenges and opportunities. Strengthening ties between academia and industry, he added, could significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and innovation.

During the visit, students also observed the traditional and modern loom-based carpet-making processes and expressed keen interest in the intricate craftsmanship.

More Stories From Business